Robert A. Breyette, 80, of 2091 Doran Road, Copenhagen, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County.
Robert was born on December 30, 1939 in Plattsburgh, the son of the late Roland and Katherine (Matolawitz) Breyette. His wife, the former Hazel M. Finley, died on January 11, 2014.
Robert served in the Army from August of 1962 to July of 1965. He worked for 10 years at the Copenhagen Bus Garage, the NYS DOT and eventually retired from Fort Drum where he was a mechanic’s leader in the maintenance shop in 1995.
He was a member of the VFW Post - 7227 in Carthage and the Black River American Legion.
He is survived by two sons and their wives: Michael and Dawn Breyette of Tylerville and Robb and Chris Breyette of Copenhagen, four grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, Megan and Ethan and a sister, Dorothy Chubb of Hewett, TX. He is predeceased by a sister, Estella Stewart.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post - 7227 of Carthage or Lewis County Hospice.
