NORFOLK – A Celebration of Life gathering for Robert A. Gonyou, 46, will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Norfolk American Legion from 4-8 p.m. Robbie passed away on May 25, 2023. Please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or a condolence. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert A. Gonyou.
Robert A. Gonyou
