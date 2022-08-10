With sadness we announce the passing of Robert A. Hughes, age 88 of Sebring, Florida on July 31, 2022, to his eternal rest after a brief illness. Robert was born March 9, 1934, in Ogdensburg, NY. He resided in the Syracuse, NY area until his retirement in 1993 from St. Johnsbury Trucking Company and served multiple terms as a union steward for the New York State Teamsters Union. He loved long haul driving and went on to enjoy his retirement doing what he loved most, traveling, reading, and playing golf. Robert is survived by his son, Terry L. Hughes of Cottonwood, CA, his sisters Phyllis McIntosh and Paula Landingham, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his former spouse Christine and stepdaughters Nicole and Christy (Sackett) Robinson. He was predeceased by his parents, Arlie & Frank, his son Randy and his brothers and sisters, Kermit, Francis, Sharon, and Muriel. Arrangements are with Dowden Funeral Home, prompt cremation and no calling hours. Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, Sebring, FL or the Dementia Society of America.
