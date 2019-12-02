Waddington: Robert A. Jackson, 82 of Lincoln Ave, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg on Friday, November 29, 2019. Friends and family are invited to call at the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
