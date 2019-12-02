Waddington: Robert A. Jackson, 82 of Lincoln Ave, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg on Friday, November 29, 2019. Friends and family are invited to call at the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.
Bob was born on September 1, 1937 in Chateaugay, NY, the son of Paul and Geraldine (Decker) Jackson. He graduated from Chateaugay High School and joined the Army where he was discharged after two years. In his younger years, Bob worked at River Lanes Bowling Alley in Waddington, Ogdensburg Bowling Alley as well as Market Lanes in Potsdam. He later started work for Monarch Liquor as a Sales Representative serving the North Country area for nearly 25 years and then as a Membership Representative at BJ’s in Massena for several years. Robert married Barbara Stubbs on June 6, 1964 at St, Mary’s Church in Waddington. Bob bowled in the Canadian PBA Tour for twelve years traveling all over Canada and New York. He coached many youth sports in the area and later modified baseball. He was a member of the Waddington American Legion and Potsdam Elks Lodge.
Robert is survived by his wife Barbara of 55 Years; a son, Robert Jr. and wife Kelly Jackson of Ogdensburg; two grandchildren, London and Merick Jackson; a brother, Jack and Jean Jackson of West Potsdam; a sister, Carol Leder of Harrisville as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Kay Lavor and two brothers, Jimmy and Thomas Jackson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
