When one is called to serve elsewhere and leaves us, it’s hard to understand. Robert A. Moulton Sr.’s physical existence has been lifted as he will now guide us in spirit.
Services will be held this Friday January 7th at the Knapps Station Community Church; 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY 13668. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM with Roberts Funeral beginning at the conclusion of visitation. Burial will take place at Sanfordville Cemetery in the spring.
Robert was born in Stockholm on August 16, 1938, to the late Claude Moulton and Jean Hunter. He was the first of twelve children and graduated from St. Lawrence Central School in 1957. He married Carole Jenkins on November 24, 1960.
Bob began work at a fruit and dairy farm in Clifton Park for 11 years. After he and Carole moved back to the North Country he worked for Green Sawmill up the road in Sanfordville. He then worked at Yorkshire Timber and lastly for LeBerge & Curtis where he retired from in 2009; although he went back to work for Curtis completing 24 dedicated years.
A gentle soul who truly enjoyed being outdoors, in the woods, hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, or simply just being immersed in nature. Robert was a proud and loving father and grandfather who was a constant provider for his family, and he will be greatly missed.
Bob was a member of the West Stockholm Fire Department, as well as a former member of the Vischer- Ferry Fire Department, member of West Stockholm United Methodist Church, Stockholm Historical Group, St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, past president of Sanfordville Cemetery Association, member of Empire State Travel Trailer Club, Eskimo Chapter, and a charter member of Mohawk Valley Snobobbers.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carole; 2 sons, Robert Moulton Jr. and his wife Brenda of Potsdam, David Moulton and his wife Lori of Louisville; grandchildren, Tyler Moulton, Mackenzie Moulton, Lola Buckley, Britni Chapman, and Ashley Gushea; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Jake, Raelynn, Alexander, Joseph, and Frankie; 7 brothers; 3 sisters; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A brother, Tommy ‘TJ’ Moulton predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s honor to: St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum P.O. Box 400 Madrid, NY 13660; or West Stockholm Fire Department P.O. Box 257 West Stockholm, NY 13696.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where words of comfort can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
