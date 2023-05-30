NORFOLK – A Celebration of Life gathering for Robert A. “Robbie” Gonyou, 46, Norfolk, will be held at a later date to be determined. Robbie passed away early Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at his home. Robbie is survived by his mother, Marie Deon, Norfolk; a sister, Tamala Sessions and her companion Luke Saumier, Norfolk; his step-mother, Anne Gonyou, Dade City, FL and his step-sister, Bridget Russell, Barrington, NH; his two nephews, Zachary Sessions and Luke Saumier Jr. and a niece, Azure Saumier as well as his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his father, Gordon Gonyou, his favorite aunt, Char and his beloved dog, Willow. Born in Potsdam, NY on June 28, 1976 to Gordon A. Gonyou and Marie E. Fountain, Robbie graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School as well as Seaway Tech, Norwood in Autobody repair. He worked at various autobody shops in the North Country after graduating. In his free time, Robbie enjoyed cooking and camping, but found his most enjoyment came from spending time with his family, friends and his dogs—Willow and Molly. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Robert A. “Robbie” Gonyou.
Robert A. “Robbie” Gonyou
June 28, 1976 - May 25, 2023
