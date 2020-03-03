West Carthage — Robert A. Robinson, 68, of 63 Madison Street, died peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 14, 1952 in Norwich, New York to the late Alby C. & Ruby Briggs Robinson.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Robinson, Carthage. Mr. Robinson served in the United States Marine Corp for several years, then he was employed by the Metro Paper Industries as a Millwright.
He was very family oriented and a wonderful uncle to his brother’s children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sightseeing and being in nature. He loved collecting sports memorabilia and watching movies.
Per his wishes his body was cremated. There will be no public calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
