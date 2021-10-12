On Friday, September 3rd 2021, Robert and Darcy Johnson, loving husband and wife, passed away unexpectedly at the ages of 59 and 60. Darcy was born June 26th, 1961 and Robert was born June 28th, 1962. Darcy graduated from Brushton - Moira High School and studied Liberal Arts at Suny Canton. Robert graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High.
With their faith, Darcy and Rob held hands in marriage for 35 years. Darcy and Rob had an extreme desire to love and nurture animals. They spent their lives caring for their dogs and cats that needed homes. They were their children. You could witness Rob and Darcy’s friends labelling them “a gift” who “loved deeply”. They were known for their “encouragement” and “both so caring” with “love and compassion”.
Robert and Darcy are survived by sisters, Michelle and Wayne Arquiett, Denise Lucas, and Jacqueline and Duane White, along with many nieces and nephews. Their faith is what kept and will continue to keep them together.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16th, at Fairview Cemetery in Dickinson Center, NY.
