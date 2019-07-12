Robert Anthony Cliff, age 76 of Bryant peacefully left us on July 11, 2019 at Saline Memorial Hospice surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung disease.
Bob is survived by the love of life, his wife of 48 years, Gail Maroney Cliff. Daddy to Terri Langenmayr (Lee) of Ogensburg, NY, Kimberly Ward (Jeff) of Hot Springs, Kristi Payne (Heath Garrison) of Bryant, and Tisha Deason of East End, Brother to Barbara Vacchiano of Syracuse, NY.
Papaw to Evan and Jordan Lewis, Lydia Payne, Traci Darden and Dalton Ward, Kara, Kassi and Billy Pharoah. Bob had 10 Great Grand children, and was Uncle to Mickey Maroney, Summar Oxner and Joshua Bowers. He also has extended Brothers and Sisters in New York and Mississippi.
He is also survived by special friends Roy Goshien and the “Morning Breakfast Crew” that he enjoyed spending time with in the mornings. Bob was also known as “Bob Daddy” to the crews that worked for him as he cared for them as family.
Bob’s greats love was his family and his time spent on his deck at our home on Lake Hamilton.
Rosary with be Friday July 19, 2019 at 6pm with visitation to follow from 6:30-8p at Roller -Alcoa 6700 Alcoa Road Benton, AR 72015. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Fatima on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10am. 900 W. Cross Benton, AR 72015.
