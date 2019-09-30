Robert Bisha, 87, of Canastota, passed away peacefully Friday,September 27, 2019 at Crouse Community Center, Morrisville, NY..
Bob was born in West Carthage, NY to Charles & Gladys Bisha on August 21, 1932. He graduated from West Carthage High School and then enlisted in the US NAVY for four years before earning his Bachelor’s Degree at Syracuse University in Electrical Engineering.
Bob managed a team of engineers and technicians in the television department at General Electric (GE) in Syracuse, NY and then assisted in the set- up of a new plant in Portmouth, Virginia before relocating back to Syracuse, where he eventually retired from GE. After his retirement he started his own avionics business, Bisha Avionics, where he repaired airplane radios.
In 1976, Bob earned his private pilot’s license. Through his business he was able to spend a great deal of time flying, which was one of his passions. One of his greatest passions was time at the family camp on Lake Bonaparte, New York. His childhood was spent at the lake, and as an adult, the family spent endless time there. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were often at the lake which brought him great peace and joy. He was also an avid ham radio operator and volunteer in his community. Bob spent six years on the Canastota School Board, including one year as President.
He leaves behind his wife, Jean, sons Dean of Buffalo and Steven (Dawn) Bisha of Philadelphia, PA; daughters, Linda Cargill (Rick) of Endwell, Laura Bisha of Portland, ME and Susan (Joe)Litera of Canastota; two sisters, Marsha (George) Ablan of Carthage and Sandra Gale of North Syracuse; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by a son, David Bisha, in 2015 and a granddaughter, Becky Cargill, in 2013.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Betsye Mowry officiating. Interment will be made in Mt.
Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 4-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in Bob’s
memory, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
To leave leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.