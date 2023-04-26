Robert (Bob) Ackley Noble, Jr., 92 passed suddenly on April 21, 2023, at his home in Tinmouth, Vermont. Bob was born in Wakefield, MA on December 22, 1930, son of Robert A. Noble, Sr. and Irene Porter Noble. He attended high school in Rutland, VT, and then attended Vermont Junior College, the University of Vermont, and Northeastern University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He married Nancy Pitcher on July 11, 1952, in Annapolis, MD. He served in the US Navy 1951-55 as a Medical Navy Corpsman and was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division in Japan during the Korean War. Bob grew up in Rutland, VT during the Depression, and the 2nd World War. He was known to be a bit mischievous. However, if a quarter could be earned, he would work many jobs before and after school. Bob’s work ethic followed him throughout his life. There was no job too big or too menial. He always enjoyed his outdoor projects. He always had a dog or dogs (sometimes as many as 3) as companions. Many a friend would exclaim: “If I come back as a dog, I hope I’m a Noble dog.” Bob enjoyed the life-long companionship of boyhood friends, veterans of the Korean War, business associates, employees, and anyone who crossed his path during his life. Bob was a very successful businessman…understanding people and relationships. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he began his career in 1955 as an office manager of Techbuilt, Inc., manufacturers of prefabricated houses while he attended night classes at Northeastern University. He and Nancy purchased their first home in Chelmsford, MA. The purchase required every penny they had in their pockets, and thankfully the realtor lent them some money for food after the closing. In 1956 he became associated with H.B. Knowles, Inc., distributors of fuels in South Lincoln, MA. He was a sales and service manager of this company until he was discovered by Frank A. Augsbury, Jr., President of the Augsbury Oil Corp., and subsidiaries, and in 1958, accepted a position with the George Hall Corp. as the retail sales and burner service manager in Potsdam, NY. In 1959, he was named the Retail Sales Manger for the entire St. Lawrence Division and the family moved to Ogdensburg, NY. In 1961, Bob was named head of the new Hall Corp. operations in Vermont as the General Manager of the Green Mountain Petroleum Corp. Again, the family moved into a rental home in Burlington before purchasing a home in Shelburne, VT. In 1964, Bob was named General Manger of the George Hall Corp., St. Lawrence Division and moved the family back to Ogdensburg where they remained until 1980. Bob eventually rose to become company president. Later, Nancy and Bob moved to Queensbury, NY where he took on a new challenge and formed a new petroleum company, Stryker Industries in conjunction with Canadian investors. He retired from Stryker and continued to work part-time for a number of years as a consultant for other petroleum companies. In 1998, Nancy and Bob moved to Tinmouth, VT and enjoyed the state he loved. Bob enjoyed volunteering his time and support with civic and service organizations throughout his life. These included the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) of Potsdam & Ogdensburg; Rotary Club; founding director of the Modern Oil Heat Association; the St. Lawrence County Boys Scouts Council; one of the founders of the Ogdensburg Community Players (now called Ogdensburg Command Performances); St. Lawrence County Council of Churches (chaired the Christian Education Committee); trustee and ordained elder of the First Presbyterian Church, Ogdensburg; chairman of the St. Lawrence County United Way Fund; chairman of the Greater Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce; VFW; and served on advisory boards of several banks.
