Robert (Bob) Ambrose Gormley died on Saturday, August 13 at his home in Carthage, New York. Mr. Gormley was born in Carthage to Gerald and Grace Bush Gormley in 1939.
A 1958 graduate of Carthage Central High School, Bob obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY in 1962.
Following college, and upon the death of his father, Bob returned to Carthage to take over his family’s business. Through hard work and dedication, Bob built Gormley Hardware and Wilna-Gormley Oil Company into a thriving business.
Bob believed that people were his company’s greatest asset and considered those he worked with like family. He had a jovial upbeat attitude and never met a stranger.
Bob retired upon the sale of his company in the 1990’s.
After retirement, Bob continued to give back to the Carthage community. He was Instrumental in establishing the Carthage Industrial Development Corporation board (CIDC) incorporated in August 1998, to help reduce unemployment and attract industry to the area. A founding member, Robert served as president of the organization from 2002 to 2017. He was recognized for his commitment and dedication to improving the lives and economic opportunities of the Carthage community. Bob was lauded for successfully overseeing a complete downtown redevelopment and for being a leader who always said, ‘Why not ... Yes we can!’”
Bob married Barbara Jane Dalton at St. James Church in Carthage in 1963. After her death in 2006, Bob learned that St. James needed a new church bell and donated a church bell system in Barbara’s memory. A plaque hangs inside St. James Catholic Church in Barbara’s honor.
Bob loved living life which led him on many adventures. He was known to burst into songs from his childhood days at Camp Mohawk. As an adult he was drawn to the water and boating. Bob loved spending time on Lake Ontario. He boated down the eastern coastline and sailed around Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. He even sailed the South Pacific. While he visited exotic places, Bob’s spirit always called him back to Lake Bonaparte and a camp that has been in his family for generations.
In the winter, Robert hit the mountains. From Snow Ridge and Lake Placid to Aspen, Colorado and Zermatt, Switzerland, Robert enjoyed snow skiing and being outside in nature. He also loved the camaraderie he found at the Carpenter Point Hunting Club on Wolfe Island, Ontario where he was a member.
Over the last decade Bob split time between Northern New York and his residence in Pompano Beach, Florida where he spent time with family, friends and companion Susan Sech (Jupiter, FL).
Robert always emphasized family raising a toast on special occasions, “To the family.”
Robert is survived by his children Dr. Kurt Gormley and daughter-in-law Kimberly, (Oneida, NY), Kara Gormley Meador and son-in-law Banks (Leesville, SC) and his grandchildren, Lillian Grace and Mackenzie Jane Gormley, Dalton Banks, Evan Atkinson, and Cooper Ambrose Meador.
Bob was predeceased by his sister Patricia Gormley Farrell.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 27 at St. James Church, Carthage. Family will receive friends preceding the service at 10am. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
In lieu of flowers we welcome donations made in Bob’s memory to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St. Carthage, NY 13619 or the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club (checks payable to LBCC, PO Box 273 Harrisville, N.Y. 13648
