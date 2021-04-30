Formerly a resident of Potsdam, Robert “Bob” “Chick” Gebo, Sr., age 90, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Norma Gebo. He is survived by a daughter Michelle G.Dietzel and her husband David of Baton Rouge,LA,son Robert Gebo, Jr. and his wife Marie of Trumbull,CT, two grandsons, Derek and Conor Gebo,and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a Navy Veteran during the Korean War who served as a machinists mate on the USS Cotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Church, 3921 St. John’s Ave, No. Charleston, SC 29405. Memorial Services to be announced.
