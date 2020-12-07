EDWARDS – Robert “Bob” D. Thornton, age 90, of Edwards, passed away on December 6, 2020 at his home.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date at the Edwards Fire Hall. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Edwards Fire Department, PO Box 29, Edwards NY 13635. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Bob was born on December 21, 1929 in Theresa to the late Anias and Margaret (Hutchinson) Thornton. He attended school in Richville and served in the United States Army Infantry from October 18, 1950 until his honorable discharge on October 21, 1953. He spent time in Korea walking up one mountain and down another. He received the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, and Combat Infantry Badge.
Bob married Helen Young on September 12, 1952 at the Spragueville Methodist Church. He began working for the Newton Falls Paper Mill right out of the Army and retired in 1991 as Supervisor of calendars and rewinders.
Bob enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights when he was younger, hunting, golfing and bowling. He and his brother-in-law, Darcy Love had bowled in the Nationals all over the U.S. Bob was a member of the Gouverneur VFW and American Legion and had received police training through Civil Defense of St. Lawrence County. He was also an active member and past Chief of the Edwards Fire Department for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, five children, Debra Thornton, Robert and Nancy Thornton, Diane and Mark Rice, Donna and Ken Whitford, and Richard “Thunder” and Rita Thornton, two siblings, Anias “Sam” Thornton, II and his wife, Nomia, and Etha Nyval. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob is predeceased by brother, Judson, David and Allen Thornton, sisters, Eleanor Fulton, Thera Pond, and Marjorie LeBlanc, a grandson, Daniel Robert Hawkins, and a great granddaughter, Ashlyn Thornton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.