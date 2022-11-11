Robert “Bob” Edward Crane, 86, passed away peacefully in Cape Vincent, NY, on October 10, 2022. He was born on September 16, 1936, in Syracuse, NY, to Foster Crane and Mona Brandt Crane. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 1/2 years, Gayle Crane; sisters Sharon Vrenna (Richard) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Marianne Applegate of Carmel, IN; brother HowardCrane of Anaheim, CA, and stepson Pat Centro (Gwendolyn) of Cortland, NY, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold Crane and Richard Crane, and his first wife of many years, Lorene Crane.
Bob graduated high school from Smith Technical and Industrial High School in Syracuse, NY, in 1954. He also earned a BA Degree from Syracuse University in 1960. He worked as a thread salesman for Coats & Clark for 20 years. After serving 22 years in the Army, he retired from military service in 1995 as a SFC.
As a life-long boater, he spent his summers in the beautiful Thousand Islands in Cape Vincent, NY, and his winters in Cape Coral, FL, where he was a member of the NBS Boat Club. As an avid antique car enthusiast, Bob was a past president of the Antique Automobile Club of America Naples-Marco Region, and a member of the Edison Ford Southwest Florida Model A Club, where he won many awards at car shows.
Bob was currently a member of Elks Lodge -496 in Watertown, NY, the American Legion Post -821 in Clayton, NY, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Coral, FL, and a lifetime member of the Cape Coral Historical Society. He was also a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral for many years.
Bob was always such a big presence, a friend to all, and full of life. He’ll be missed. He will always be remembered as a “Truly Good Man Who had a Life Well Lived.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, FL, or any Southwest FL Disaster Relief Fund of your choice.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 4544 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are being made by Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services in Cape Coral, Florida.
