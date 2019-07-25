Theresa - Robert “Bob” Hull, Sr., 73, formerly of Oxbow, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial in Oxbow Cemetery.
Robert was born on July 10, 1946 in Gouverneur to Albert “Tiny” and Anita (LaPierre) Hull.
He married Bonnie Versailles on July 2, 1966, and the couple just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Bob was a former employee of New York Air Brake and the paper mill in Natural Dam. He performed carpentry work and had many hobbies such as hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing cards. Bob enjoyed woodworking and building things for his family and friends. He also enjoyed working on his vehicles and used to belong to a homing pigeon racing club.
Bob was a Red Cross blood donor and was recognized by New York State for donating over 20 plus gallons of his rare AB RH negative blood. He also had been a member of the Oxbow Volunteer Fire Department and their auxiliary. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Family members who are left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Bonnie, their four children Robert Jr. and Stella Hull, Amelia Hull and Larry, Scott and Jessica Hull, and Angela Hull, his grandchildren Scott Hull Jr., Brittni Hull, Joseph Hull, Miracle Hull, Brandon Gibbs, John, Josh, and Aaron Baker. He is also survived by his two brothers Donald and Cindy Hull, Albert and Diane Hull, his sisters-in-law Patricia Burns, Cecelia McCall, and Julie Versailles, brothers-in-law Randy Fleming and Chuck Burns, many nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his parents and two grand babies.
