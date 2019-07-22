Funeral services for Robert “Bob” J. Cline, 69 of Ogdensburg, will he held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Nichols officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 12 to 2pm and 4 to 6pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg. Bob passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his wife Marion by his side.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Marion, a son Shane (Melany) Cline of North Lawrence, a daughter Amy Cline of Norfolk, stepdaughters Nichole (George) Kennedy of Ogdensburg and Brandy Cenci of Mechanicsville, NY; a brother Jeffery Cline of Ogdensburg, a sister Boneva Monroe of Ogdensburg, a brother in law Wally (Karen) Carter of Ogdensburg, sister in law Carrie (Bryan) Montroy of Ogdensburg, grandchildren Nick Barney, Camden Stefhon, Ashley Cayea, Hannah Cayea, Sarah Dupree, Erin Kennedy; great grandchildren Kennedy Evans and Kennedy Denner, several nieces, nephews and cousins, his special camps friends who were like family to him and his faithful dog Fritz.
Bob was predeceased by a wife Sandra (Gibson) Cline, and a sister Victoria Legault.
Robert was born in Potsdam, NY on September 8, 1949, a son of the late John Herbert and Ivaloo (Walrath) Cline. He attended and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968 then enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After his military service was complete, he moved back to the North Country where he worked for P&C, Big M in Massena, Agway in Norfolk, Alcoa and finally to PACES Dining Services for Potsdam State, where he worked for 25 years before retiring.
Bob enjoyed NASCAR, spending time at his camp with his dog Fritz, parties with his friends, buying and selling cars, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles. If it had a motor on it then chances are that Bob is going to buy it. His personality was fun, loving, caring, and giving. He was a person who loved to joke and tease people and just a lot of fun.
Memorial donations can be made in Robert’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.