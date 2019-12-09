Madrid: Robert “Bob” J. Vallance Sr., age 77, passed away early Saturday morning (December 7, 2019) surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice.
Family and friends may call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday (December 10, 2019) from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. A funeral service for Bob will held Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin presiding. Internment to be held in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Friends and family are welcome to share condolences and stories of Bob by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.