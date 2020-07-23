Robert “Bob L. Smith, 88, recently of Stuart, FL, and formerly of Pulaski, NY, passed away on June 30, 2020. Bob is survived by the love of his life, Marcelline; his son, Steven Smith (NY); daughters Cynthia Brown (Jamie) (FL); Marjorie Houghtaling (FL); Brenda Smith (FL); Dee Miller (Chuck) (NY); brother Herbert Smith (Virginia) (NY); sister, Ethel Otis (NY). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the Orwell Fire Dept. 2000 Cty Rte -2, Orwell, NY 13426. Online Guestbook, at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
