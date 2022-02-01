On January 30, 2022, Robert (Bob) Lenney, champion husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 58, surrounded by his family. Bob was born September 9, 1963, in Massena, NY to William and Elizabeth Lenney. He attended Clarkson University from 1982-1986, where he played Division I hockey, received his degree in Civil Environmental Engineering, and, above all else, met his soulmate and wife, Victoria. Together, they raised two daughters, Lauren and Taylor, and a son, John. Bob was a natural leader as evidenced by his nearly 30 year long career with Alcoa, which took him and his family across the world and culminated in him as the Plant Manager of Alcoa in Massena, NY.
Bob had a fiercely competitive spirit and a deep love of all sports, games, and contests. He took absolutely no shame in taking down his children, nieces, and nephews in anything they played. And they adored him for it all the more. He had an infectious, childlike joy that made him espee cacially good with children.
Bob was the most exceptional, devoted Dad and PopPop. He was and always will be immeasurably and completely loved.
In life and on the ice, Bob would be the first to tell you, he wasn’t the biggest guy out there. But there was something about him that was larger and ran deeper than any room he entered and any situation he encountered. He had a quiet strength that never faltered and was nearly always answered with respect. It stemmed from his unfailing compassion - when he grinned, your heart was warmed, and when he laughed, your soul was lifted. Just as quickly as his unbreakable and unparalleled sense of humor had you smiling, his profound poetry would move you to tears. His life, in the words of his late father, was truly a thing of beauty. Bob is pre-deceased by his father, William Lenney and his sister Jane Daniels. He will be forever missed by his wife Victoria Lenney of Jupiter, FL; his daughter Lauren Lenney of Lake Worth, FL; his daughter and son-in-law Taylor and Andrew Galvin of Lake Worth, FL; his son John Lenney of Lake Worth, FL; his grandson James Galvin; his mother Elizabeth Lenney; his sister and brother-in-law Susan and John Ashley; his brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Tamara Lenney; his brother-in-law Bob Daniels; his many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and all those his tremendous presence touched.
He was a legend. And in lieu of any flowers or condolences, we simply ask that you remember him that way. A celebration of life will be held in the summer in Massena NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart Fl.
