Pierrepont – Robert “Bob” or “Bugsy” A. Aldous, age 75, of Pierrepont, passed away on September 10, 2019 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Robert was born on May 16, 1944 in Canton to the late Robert W. and Dorice (Rood) Aldous. He attended Howardville Schoolhouse until the 6th grade and graduated from Canton Central School in 1962. As a lad he was a member of the FFA and 4-H club where he had a prize-winning calf. He played high school football, men’s league softball with the Evergreens, and was an avid sports fan and die-hard Expos fan and a Giants and St. Lawrence hockey fan. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling, and was on the Advisory Board of the Crary Mills Community Center.
Bob married Sandra J. Chambers on March 2, 1974 in Syracuse.
Mr. Aldous was a dairy farmer for 25 years before retiring in 1986. He also worked as a school bus driver for Canton Central School from 1973 until his retirement in 2006. Bob greatly enjoyed making the sports runs on his route and for Rensselaer Falls and being a part of the students’ events. After retirement, Bob was a substitute bus driver until he was no longer able to do so.
His survivors include his wife, Sandra Aldous of Canton, sons, Scott and Kim Aldous of Colton, Timothy Aldous of Canton, Wayne and Barbara Aldous of Parish, Aaron and Georgeina Aldous of Lisbon; brothers, James and Valerie Aldous of Edwards and Ronald and Diane Aldous of Canton, and sisters, Carole and Henry Dominy of Colton and Roxane and Rick Jones of Canton and a granddaughter he adopted, Amber Aldous. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a son, Robert Aldous.
Donations in memory of Robert may be made to Pierrepont Fire Department, 62 Old County Road, Canton NY 13617 an SPCA of your choice, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
