Arlington, Texas – Robert (Bob) V. Harper, 79, passed away unexpectedly on July 20th, 2022.
Robert, son of the late Vernon and Anna (Gaines) Harper, Carthage, was born October 10th, 1942, at the Carthage Hospital, Carthage, NY. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1961.
After graduation, Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany and Japan from 1961 – 1965. He worked at Bezanilla Dairy when he returned to Carthage and then worked for Jefferson Concrete, Watertown until he moved to Texas in 1980. He wasn’t a fan of the cold winters. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Bob worked for the City Sanitation Department in Texas until he retired in 2010.
Bob met his wife, Judy Wright in Texas. They were married on November 7, 1992. They loved to travel and traveled to Australia, Italy and Spain and traveled the US in their RV.
Surviving are his wife, Judy, her children, Lynn and Charles, Texas, his brother, David (Brenda) Harper, Carthage, his sisters, Carol (David) Stoodley, Watertown, Diana (George) Ashcraft, Watertown and Laureen (Bill) Duprey, Dexter and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is predeceased by his father and mother, Vernon and Anna Harper, his sister, Rochelle Waite and his brother, Charles Harper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
