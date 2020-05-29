COLTON—A Mass of Christian Burial for 85 year old Robert C. Davis, a resident of the United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of the Gulf Road, Colton, will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding for family members due to the current restrictions of COVID-19. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Mr. Davis passed away early Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Maplewood Campus. Robert is survived by a son, Thomas Davis and Robert Plucinski of Seattle, WA; a daughter, Barbara and Phillip Remington of Parishville; his four grandchildren, Kevin and Jerika Remington, Brenda and Matthew Bailey, Cody Davis and his fiancé Shelby Todd and Jesse and Krista Davis and nine great-grandchildren as well as a brother, Bruce and Marie Davis, Idaho. Robert was pre-deceased by his wife Ellen, a son Peter Davis; a brother Terry Davis and his three sisters, Shelia Francisconi, Linda Peters, and Martha Wenzel.
Born in Canton, NY on January 9, 1935 to the late Charles Davis and Ethlyn Hughto, Robert graduated from Canton High School where he was an accomplished wrestler, becoming the State Champion and later, graduated from college. Robert worked for the Bricklayers Union as a bricklayer and later became the business agent for the Local Union. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was a member of the Brunner Hill Hunting Club and also enjoyed gardening and traveling with his wife and family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roberts memory can be made to the Ethlyn B. Davis Nursing Scholarship, 34 Cornell Drive, SUNY Canton, Canton, NY, 13617 or to any Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences can be shared online with the family at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Robert C. Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.