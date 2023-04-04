Boonville- Robert C. Hammond, 91, of 135 Schuyler Street, Boonville, NY died on April 2, 2023. He was born on the family homestead on Schuyler Street on August 4, 1931 to Dr. Maurice Hammond and Louise Barlett Hammond.
Bob was a graduate of Boonville Central School. He received a BS degree from St. Lawrence University and an MS and EdD degrees from Syracuse University.
While completing his training at Syracuse University, Bob was one of six members of an intern program that was sponsored by the Ford Foundation to train school administrators.
Bob spent 40 years in the field of education as a teacher, principal and school business administrator. He retired in 195 from Holland Patent Central School serving as School Business Administrator for sixteen years.
He was an active member of the Boonville Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Boonville Kiwanis Club and served six years as Secretary and to years as President. In addition, he belonged to several professional organizations.
Bob is survived by his children: Barbara Hammond of Amityville, NY; and Elizabeth Hammond Valenti and her husband, Michael, of Virginia Beach, VA; a daughter-in-law Jennifer Hammond of Bath, NY; a sister, Priscilla Foreman of Hannibal, MO; a brother Charles, and his wife, Annette of Boonville, NY; grandchildren: Gregory Hammond, Mark Hammond, Elizabeth Hammond, Christian Blaise, Shelby Hamond and Wyatt Hammond; and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son Dr Guy R. Hammond and his brother-in-law Dr. Phillip Foreman.
Mr. Hammond was very grateful for his caregivers Amand Lomber and Azra Adzjlic and his neighbors Peter and Katie Healt and Art and Jean Stinebricker and his church family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boonville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 213, Boonville, NY or a charity of your choice.
There will be no calling hours and an interment at the convenience of the family, will be in Boonville Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc, 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, NY. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
