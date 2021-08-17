Robert C. Londraville

Robert C. “Bob” Londraville, 94, of Watertown, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his home, where he was surrounded by family.
Born on May 27, 1927, in Carthage, NY, son of Harry and Frances (Cain) Londraville, he graduated from Carthage High School. While attending high school, Bob played the bugle and trumpet, and he would play Taps at numerous military funerals. He went on to attend Clarkson College of Technology.
He entered the US Army on August 20, 1945, and was honorably discharged as a Technician Fifth Grade on December 3, 1946. He received the WWII Victory Medal and Meritorious Service Unit Citation.
Bob married Grace A. Holland on March 26, 1951, at the St. James Rectory in Carthage. Grace worked for the Jefferson County Department of Social Services from 1969 until her retirement on June 1, 1987.
Bob was a civil engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation from June 21, 1948 until his retirement on May 13, 1987. During that time, some of his most proud accomplishments were constructing the cloverleaf roadway by the TI Bridge, Rt. 81 from the TI Bridge to the Canadian border, Rt. 12 from Morristown to Chippewa Bay, and the Madrid Waddington Road.
Bob and Grace resided in Watertown before moving to Pillar Point for ten years then returning in 1997. They also enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida, for many years.
Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 61 for 76 years, a life member of the Northside Improvement League, and a former member of the Italian American Civic Association. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Watertown Elks Lodge 496 for 73 years, Past Exalted Ruler, Past State Vice President, and Past District Deputy. In addition, he was past president of the Black River Valley Chapter of Civil Service Employee Association, founding member and past president of the State Employees Federal Credit Union, past president of the NYS Association of Transportation Engineers, and former director of the Jefferson County Fair.
Bob was a devout parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, and hunting squirrels that dared to enter his backyard. He was an avid Yankees fan. He loved a good bargain, making kumquat brandy, and sharing stories and laughs over a cold beverage – most notably at his basement bar on State Street. Bob always had a twinkle in his eye, a camera nearby, and a joke on deck.
Among his survivors are two sons and a daughter in law, Robert F. Londraville, Sherwood, AR, Mark R. and Kathryn Londraville, Potsdam, NY; a daughter Amy L. Johnson, Rochester, NY; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Kelly) Londraville, Brandi (John) Burnett, Michael Londraville, Amelia Graycen, Erin Londraville and Phil Haught, Arison (Caitlyn) Cain, Aaron, Adam and Addison Londraville; six great-grandchildren Liam, Jade, Colden, Andromeda, Grace, and Adilynn; sister in law, Marjorie Dier, Canton, NY; brother in law and his wife, Monte W.(Carolyn) Holland, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife Grace A. Londraville on July 6, 2021, son-in-law Randy Johnson, and sister and brother-in-law Maryalice (Donald) Glisson.
The family would like to thank their caregivers, Janet Canell, Diane Kilburn, Kim Hopkins, Robin Thorne, and especially “our” Connie Flake, for all the special care provided to their dear father and grandfather. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County and Samaritan Home Health for their assistance.
Calling hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The American Legion Post 61 and Watertown Elks Lodge will have their services on Friday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21st at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Burial with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
