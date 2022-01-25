Robert C. Rochefort, born 7-28-40 in Valleyfield Quebec, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of January 15th 2022. Bob (Frog) was a master at his craft where he took pride in everything he did. He was a member of BAC Local 2 for over 50 years. Frog really enjoyed cooking for large crowds of people where he was famous for his chicken BBQ’s and clambakes for his union brothers. He was also a member of The Sons of Amvets, Moose Lodge and The American Legion. e ca
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sharleen(Guthrie), a daughter and her husband Michelle and Steven Delosh and their stepson Cody of Homosassa Fl., a son Bob and his life partner Duanna Moore and her three children, Kurtis, Hannah and Noah.
A grandson and his wife Norman and Ashley(Smith) and three great grandsons Robert, Marcus and Maverick of Massena. A granddaughter and her husband Jeanette(Rochefort) and Luke Maguire of Annapolis Md. who are currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Also survived by 7 brothers and 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Jeanette, one brother Richard, a grandson Robert , a nephew Paul and niece Andrea.
Per his request there will be no services. Although there will be a celebration of life May 7th at the Amvets waterfront 2PM.
