CROGHAN, NY ~ Robert D. “Dodge” Purcell, 84, of Long Pond Rd., Belfort, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, where he was being taken care of by his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
Born February 16, 1936 in Croghan, NY, he was a son of Robert J. and Catherine (Beaton) Purcell. He was a 1953 graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan and later attended Utica College of Arts in Utica.
He married Sara L. Strife on June 28, 1958 in St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan with the Rev. Fintan Murphy, OFM, officiating. Mrs. Purcell died March 14, 2002.
Bob went to work in 1955 at Beaverite Products, Inc. in Beaver Falls where he worked as a Graphic Artist for 41 years before retiring in 1996.
Throughout his life, he took great pleasure in family gatherings and barbecues, was an adept Euchre player, enjoyed Utica Club beer and liked going to hunting camp where he was a founding member of the Summit Club.
Surviving are his five children, James P. (Janice) Purcell, John A. (Brenda) Purcell, all of Belfort, Jeffrey S. (Becky) Purcell, of DeRuyter, NY, Anthony R. (Amy) Purcell, of Croghan, and Anne M. (Todd) Valentine, of Guilderland, NY; eight grandchildren, Zoe Purcell, Jeremy Purcell, Jenelle Purcell, Joshua (Mackenzie Brayman) Purcell, Andrew Purcell, Troy Purcell, Shayne Purcell and Mackenzie Purcell; a great granddaughter, Elaina Purcell; three sisters, Maryann Wright, of Ave Maria, FL, Kathy Hock, of Southampton, NJ and Lenna Schack, of Kirkwood, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving wife, Sara, he was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Douglas Purcell.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Bob on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Gospel Hall Cemetery, Belfort.
Private calling hours and prayer service will be held at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Messages of sympathy and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com
