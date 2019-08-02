Madrid: Robert “Dan” Beckstead, 79, of Cogswell Corners Road, passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a brief illness. A graveside service will take Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Madrid Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Online condolences and memories of Dan may be shared by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Robert “Dan” Beckstead
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.