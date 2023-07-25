NORFOLK – Funeral services for Robert E. “Bob” Joy, 68, a resident of 46 West Main Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2 p.m at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services. Bob passed away suddenly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital late Sunday evening, July 23, 2023. Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ilona, Norfolk; his daughter, Melissa and Michael Frego, Potsdam; a sPon, Justin and Leah Joy, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; his five beloved grandchildren, Kellan, Luciana, Londyn, Rosalie and Julia; a brother, Frank and Connie Joy, LaFayette, Indiana; his brothers and sisters in-laws, Albert Chilton, Massena; Joseph and Magda Breg and Eva and Bill Lawrence as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Chilton. Born in Rome, NY on November 29, 1954 to the late Edward F. and Ethel Elford Joy, Bob graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1973 and continued his education to earn his welding certificate. Bob married Ilona M. Breg on August 2, 1975. Bob started working for ALCOA at the Massena, NY Operations and worked for 38 years, retiring in June of 2012. He was a very talented man, able to build and fix anything and also had the gift of a green thumb. He was one to never rest, always on the go with a project. He enjoyed going to camp, hunting, boating and going 4-wheeling and was a past member of the Norfolk Fire Department and was a member of the Massena Sons of the Legion. Memorial donations in Bob’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Robert E. “Bob” Joy.
