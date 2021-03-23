Robert E. “Bob” Partridge, 82, of Calcium, passed away peacefully March 22, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held for Bob and his beloved wife Caroline 10 a.m. June 11th at the Sanford Corners Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and Klock-Smith Post 1788 American Legion.
A Celebration of Life will follow the burial on Friday, June 11th beginning at 1p.m. at the Klock-Smith Post 1788 American Legion in LaFargeville.
