NORWOOD – A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert E. “Bob” Reagan, 84, a resident of 381 Pleasant Valley Road, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Entombment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, in the springtime. Mr. Reagan passed away at camp on Higley Flow late Friday evening, January 27, 2023 with family at his side. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan, Norwood; two sons, Randy and Cassie Reagan, Colton and Ron and Kate Reagan, Wellington, FL; his five beloved grandchildren, Alexandria and Kyle Laughlin, Victoria and William Lint, Shannon Reagan and her fiancé Joshua Baldwin, Jack Reagan and his fiancé Anna Vlachos, Taryn Reagan; two great-grandchildren, Liam Lint and Elisabeth Laughlin; a sister, Arlene Woodward as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Mildred, a brother Ronnie and a sister Evelyn Roecker.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 24, 1938 to the late Edward and Mildred Bond Reagan, Robert graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School, Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 - 1963. Robert married Joan A. Peterson on November 9, 1963. Bob worked as a Planner for Niagara Mohawk for 31 years, retiring in 1994. In his free time, Bob was an avid sports fan, taking leadership roles with in the Potsdam Minor Hockey Association, the Potsdam Little League Baseball and the Potsdam Booster Club just to name a few. He was a devoted catholic, attended church regularly at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood and previously St. Mary’s in Potsdam. Memorial Donations in Robert’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Robert E. Reagan.
