Robert E. “Butch” McDermott, 83, formerly of Midtown Towers, passed away Friday October 30th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since May of this year.
Calling hours are Thursday, November 5th from 5pm – 7pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 7pm.
He is survived by his siblings Nancy (Gary) Davis, LaFargeville, Mollie (Floyd) Field, Canton, Bruce McDermott, LaFargeville, Margaret McDermott, Watertown, his soul mate Laurie Wilson, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Betty McDermott, three brothers Fred, Charles and Patrick McDermott and a sister Kathleen Brown.
He was born in Watertown March 30, 1937, a son to Charles and Doris “Betty” Anderson McDermott. He graduated from Watertown High school in 1957. He attended Syracuse University before joining the Marine Corps with his brother Fred in 1958. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, Robert worked as a surveyor all around the United States.
Robert loved to travel and had lived in California, Hawaii, Saudi Arabia and had visited Japan, England and Ireland.
He was an avid sportsman. He played for the Red and Black semi pro football team and was a strong supporter. He played Lacrosse for the city league.
Robert was a 6th degree Black Belt in the Martial Arts and had taught his nephews. He competed in many national competitions and was the oldest to compete and win a medal in the New York State games three years in a row. He taught at Premier Martial Arts as Sensei Bear teaching children until 2017 when health problems forced him to bow out. He sparred with Chuck Norris while living in California and met Bruce Lee while working out at his gym.
Robert had an IQ of 162 and loved to learn. He spoke four languages, French, Spanish, Russian and Chinese. He read and studied books of all kinds and passed his knowledge on to his beloved nieces and nephews. He was almost unbeatable at chess.
Robert never married and to the best of his family’s knowledge did not have children. He was a traveling man and never wanted to settle in one place for too long, often saying he was not very good husband material.
Robert did things his way, lived the life he wanted, and made many friends along the way.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
