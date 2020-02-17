A Memorial Mass for Robert E. Hollembaek, age 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Ogdensburg and Syracuse, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday April 3, 2020 at Notre Dame Church with Monsignor Dennis Dupree and Father Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Inurnment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park. Robert passed away on Saturday night, February 8, 2020, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Isabelle Hollembaek; his four children, Elizabeth Daley and her husband, Matthew, of Waddington, NY, Mary B. McGuire and her husband, James, of Liverpool, NY, Robert J. Hollembaek and his wife, Natalie Ray, of Pawley’s Island, SC, and Brett W. Hollembaek and his wife, Lisa Fries, of Socastee, SC; two brothers, Frederick Hollembaek and wife, Carolyn, of New Bern, NC and Richard Hollembaek and wife, Eileen, of Jamesville, NY; two sisters, Nancy Sheehan and her husband, Robert, of Baldwinsville, NY and Catherine Kanaley and husband, James of Saratoga Springs, NY. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kristian and Victoria Daley, Ryan and Grace McGuire, Robert R., Lauren, Ashley, Megan, and Emalee Hollembaek; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased his parents and his brother, David Hollembaek.
Robert was born on January 10, 1936 in Groton, NY, the son of Robert S. and Catherine Reschke Hollembaek. He graduated from Assumption High School in Syracuse in 1953 and went on to Dean Academy in Massachusetts. After finishing prep school, he graduated from Lemoyne College in 1959 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. On June 30, 1961, Robert married Isabelle Watson at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Francis Menard officiating. He later received a Master’s Degree from St. Lawrence University in 1965. He first went to work for St. Mary’s Academy as a teacher until it’s closing in 1969. He then went to work at Ogdensburg Free Academy where he started as a special education teacher. Robert retired from OFA in 1994, where he served as a guidance counselor for over 30 years.
During his time at St. Mary’s and OFA, Robert contributed immensely to their basketball programs and oversaw the transition of St. Mary’s program to OFA after its closing and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. After retiring from coaching, he became a referee and umpire for high school and college basketball and baseball. Robert also served on the Ogdensburg City Council for many years and served as the Deputy Mayor. He served on Notre Dame Church Council and as a lecture until moving to Myrtle Beach where he was a greeter at St. Andrews Church.
Robert played basketball and baseball in high school, college, and throughout a majority of his adult life.
Mr. Hollembaek was a member of the Elks Lodge, the Knights of Columbus, and the Optimist Club in Myrtle Beach.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name can be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl 33607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.