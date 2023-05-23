NORWOOD-- Graveside services for Robert E. Reagan, 84, a resident of the Pleasant Valley Road, Norwood and Higley Flow, Colton, will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 12 noon in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mr. Reagan passed away on January 27, 2023 in Colton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
Robert E. Reagan
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.