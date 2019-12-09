Mr. Robert E. White, age 65 of Potsdam, NY, passed away tragically in the line of duty on the evening of December 5, 2019. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 10th from 2-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11am at Hosmer Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department, Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the Potsdam Youth Baseball and Softball organizations. Thoughts, prayers, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Robert is survived by his wife,Trudy White; sons Nicholas (Adrienne) White and Jason White and his companion Doug Carill; grandchildren Fletcher, Reagan and Miles White; sisters Nancy Green and Vonnie Reil and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters Sherry LeClerc, Diane Phippen and Margaret Matheny as well as his parents Robert and Winona Carpenter White.
Mr. Robert E. White was born on July 10, 1954 in Potsdam, NY to Robert White and Winona Carpenter. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central School. On August 16, 1975, he was married to the love of his life, Trudy Hassler. Bob worked for Alcoa Metals and retired with over 31 years of service.
His life was dedicated to everything that was involved in being a fireman. He entered the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department in 1978. That very same year he was awarded Fireman of the Year. He became Chief of the department in 1980. Robert served a total of 41 years in the department and for 33 of those years, he was the Chief. In 1982 he became the Deputy Coordinator Car 7. Robert was one of the original county coordinators. He always made sure that his firemen were well trained, protected and ready for duty. He was also the co-operations manager for the fire training center in West Potsdam.
In his free time he and Trudy cherished their time with their grandchildren. They enjoyed “meet and greets” and going to rock concerts all over the country. Robert was a former commissioner of the Potsdam Youth baseball and softball organizations. He loved watching his kids’ sporting events as well as the activities of his grandchildren and he really enjoyed mowing his lawn. Bob was a staple in the firefighting community and he will surely be missed.
