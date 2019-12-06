Mr. Robert E. White, age 65 of Potsdam, NY tragically passed away in the line of duty on the evening of December 5, 2019. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 10th from 2-6 pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11am at Hosmer Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department, Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the Potsdam Youth Baseball and Softball organizations. Thoughts, prayers, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. A full obituary will follow soon.
Robert E. White
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.