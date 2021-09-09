Fowler - Robert F. “Bob” House Jr., 96, formerly of Fowler, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.
There are no calling hours and a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:00 am in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with pastor Ruth Helmer officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Robert was born on April 25, 1925 in Clayton, the son of Robert and Leta (Ingerson) House.
He spent many years working as a truck driver, more recently for Anchor Motor Freight Company in Watertown.
Bob married Mary (Jobin) Black in 1986 and the couple lived several years amongst the pines near the Oswegatchie River. Two prior marriages ended in divorce.
Besides enjoying Mary’s company, he enjoyed wood working and restoring old tractors.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary, a son James House of LaFargeville, step sons Thomas Black of Gouverneur and Lyle Jobin of St. Augustine, FL, a sister Joan Brown, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and an adopted son Joseph House.
