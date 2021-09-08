You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert F. “Bob” House Jr.

  • 0
Robert F. “Bob” House Jr.

Sherwood

Fowler - Robert F. “Bob” House Jr., 96, formerly of Fowler, passed away on Tuesday in Watertown. There are no calling hours and a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at 11 am in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.