Robert F. Cramer passed into new life on January 2, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1935 in Burrville NY, the first child of Carleton G. and Margaret (Marvin) Cramer. After the birth of their next child, the family moved to their heritage farm near Tylerville, NY. Bob attended Copenhagen Central School and graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1949.
Bob Cramer was ordained to Christian ministry in 1957 after earning a BA in journalism and English literature at Syracuse University (1953) and Master of Divinity at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School (1957). His Master of Arts in Information Management came from Syracuse University in 1973. He has been a pastor and youth minister, a writer and editor, director of media and information for a global mission agency, information officer for the World Association of Christian Communication in London, England, and information management consultant to the World Council of Churches, the Lutheran World Federation, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, IDOC International Documentation Center, and InterPress-Rome. He has been a consultant to the Presbyterian Church (USA), United Methodist Communications, and other religion-communication organizations. From 1982-1997 he published commercial-intelligence newsletters on food and wine, management of religion communication, small-group media, and an electronic database of mainstream Christian news releases updated daily. He, with his wife Judy, was active in First Congregational United Church of Christ in Santa Rosa, California.
Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by their beautiful 4-year-old son, Kern Silvernail Cramer.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judith Kern Cramer; ‘foster’ son Erik Kosmerl, Stockton, CA; siblings Donald M. (Phyllis) Cramer, Parkland, FL: Nancy Cramer Gates, Lisbon, NY; Janice R. Cramer, Medina, NY.
Celebration of Life arrangements to be announced at a later date, subject to Covid regulations. At that time, there will be an online opportunity as well, on YouTube or Zoom.
Arrangements for cremains will be private, with gravestone marker placed in South Rutland Cemetery, Tylerville, NY.
Memorials may be made to the Bob Cramer Memorial Fund at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Santa Rosa, through fccsr.org/giving or at Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communications at wdt.me/Newhouse.
