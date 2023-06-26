Robert F. Kish, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 20th at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient. He was 78 years old. Memorial service for Robert will be held at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home on Friday, June 30th at 2:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Rd., Henderson. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Born January 26, 1945, the son to the late Steven and Julia Kish. Following graduation Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. After training at Fort Dix, NJ and Fort Sam Houston, TX., Bob was deployed to Vietnam, stationed at Qui Nhon. His first three months were spent with the 1st Cavalry Division, after which he was attached to the 756th Aviation Company, supporting ROK and Aussie combat divisions in a rotary-wing medevac role. His actions in the field helped save the lives of countless soldiers, for which Bob received New York State’s highest award for valor, as well as the U.S. Military Bronze Medal. Following discharge, Bob pursued a successful 32-year career as an electronics technician for Sears-Roebuck & Company before retiring. Bob was a Ham Radio Operator, model railroad enthusiast and enjoyed collecting old telephones. Surviving is his wife, Deborah, Watertown; son Justin John Kish, Fla; his grandchildren, Kayla, and Kory Kish, 2 sisters, Betty (Frank Sera) Chase, Julia (Richard) Yuhasz both from New Jersey. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Edward, and Steve Kish and 2 sisters Barbara Jenei and Margaret Jackson. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Robert F. Kish
January 26, 1945 - June 20, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.