Robert F. Kish, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 20th at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient. He was 78 years old. A complete obituary with service times to follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Robert F. Kish
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.