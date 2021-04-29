Robert F. Van Brocklin, 89, of Foster Park Road, Dexter, passed away March 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Burial with Military Honors and “Ringing of the Bell” by the Dexter Fire Department will be held 1p.m. Friday, May 7th at Dexter Cemetery.
