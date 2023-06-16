Robert Frost Caswell, Jr. of Watertown, New York, passed away on June 12th, 2023 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife Pamela, son David, and sister Elizabeth Anne Storey. He is survived by daughters Anne Caswell, Menlo Park, California and Sally Caswell, New York, NY, son-in-law Patricio Calderon and four grandchildren: Spencer Winter, Asa Godard, Arturo Calderon-Caswell, and Eve Calderon-Caswell. Bob was born in 1931 in Watertown, New York, the son of Robert Frost and Alice Wetmore Caswell. He graduated from Watertown High School in January 1950 and attended the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse University, graduating in 1954 with a BS degree in Pulp and Paper Science. He began working for St. Regis Paper Company in research and development and eventually was promoted to Technical Director. He was also elected President of the New York Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry. In 1968, he joined Quick Motors as VP and General Manager and later served as VP and Senior Sales Engineer at GREG Systems until his retirement in 1997. Bob served his country in the Naval Reserve and the Army as a Counter Intelligence Agent with the Counter Intelligence Corps in Korea. He was a body guard to Secretary of State John Foster Dulles on his last trip to Korea. In 1957 he married Pamela Spencer Berry of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Bob was very active in the Watertown community, serving on committees and as a board member of the United Way, Sisters of the Precious Blood, Samaritan Keep Home, and Brookside Cemetery. He was active in Rotary International and Assistant Governor of District 7040. He served as Vestryman and Warden for Trinity Episcopal Church, and was a member of the Cathedral Chapter and Standing Committee for the Diocese of Central New York. He was also a longtime member of the Cemetery Sitters Club. He joked that he did everything his mother did not like. He was an amateur radio operator, rode motorcycles, was a licensed pilot and airplane owner, and had a Dive Master rating for SCUBA. Bob was also an avid woodworker and model builder. Bob had a long history of sailing, beginning in 1939 with the Junior Division of the Crescent Yacht Club, Chaumont. He went on to serve on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer and was a proud life time member of the club. A life well lived. The funeral service will be at 11 A.M. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Reverend Molly Payne-Hardin officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to dlcalarco.com
Robert Frost Caswell, Jr.
June 12, 2023
