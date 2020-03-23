Graveside services Robert G. Mills, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the Spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Mills passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Cathryn Mills of Ogdensburg, NY; two sons, Brian Mills and his wife, Danielle and Jason Mills and his wife, Jenny, both of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Gregory Mills and his wife, Nancy, of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Allison, Lillian and Vivian and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Herbert Mills in 1994 Dorothy Mills in 2005, and a brother, Michael, at the age of six in 1947. Robert was born on May 5, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Herbert D. and Dorothy R. Lundy Mills. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1963. Robert married Cathryn M. Pearson on May 8, 1965, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Edmond Kulakowski officiating. In, 1963, Robert began his employment with St. Lawrence State Hospital. Later going back to school in 1970 at Canton ATC, graduating in 1972 with a Nursing Degree. Robert retired as a Nurse Administrator in 1999. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His greatest joy was spending time with the loves of his life, his grandchildren. Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
