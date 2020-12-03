Robert Gerald Minnoe, 98, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1922 to Gerald B. and Lois G. (Waldron) Minnoe, Sr. in Phoenix, NY. He served in the US Army during WWII including the Battle of the Bulge, and was a highly decorated soldier. Robert worked for Fulton Unit Parts where he retired as manager in 1985. A Hiram Masonic Lodge, Fulton, member since 1950; U.S.Power Squadron in NY and NC, as well as Habitat for Humanity in NC 1988-2002.
Bob enjoyed boating and especially the Great Lakes adventures. Predeceased by his three brothers and seven sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, E. Lois (Savage) Minnoe; and children, James (Kim) Minnoe, and Dawn Urschel;one sister Connie Marsh; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Chase Cemetery, Lysander.
Contributions in Robert’s name may be made to www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org
