MASSENA - Robert Gordon Sokol, 71, passed away peacefully on Monday November 23, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Robert was born on June 24, 1949 in Oswego, New York, the son of the late Robert W. Sokol and Marion J. (Anderson) Sokol. In 1966, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Vietnam war. Robert met his first wife Edith L. (Minozzi -Sokol) White while working at Gray Syracuse and moved to Massena in 1973. They had 2 children, Robert Sean Sokol (January 9, 1973 – August 28, 2013) of Helena Montana and Shalynn Sokol and fiancé Jeremy Dill of Plant City, Florida.
Robert married his second wife Ann M. (Ridsdale - St. Hilaire) Sokol (October 3, 1946 - March 22, 2000) in 1997, expanding the family to include stepchildren Jerry and Faith St. Hilaire of Brasher Falls and grandchildren Cody, Hayden, and Jerye; Chad and Bethany St. Hilaire of Brasher Falls and grandchildren Zachary and Jarret, and Shannon St. Hilaire-Peets of Massena and grandchildren Bailey Ann McGregor, Adam, Jake and Joshua Peets.
Robert was retired from General Motors. He enjoyed taking trips to the Adirondacks, golfing, going to the movies with his granddaughter and watching Game of Thrones with his daughter.
Robert is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Susan and Kirk Massey of Winter Park, Fl ; Richard Sokol of Wisconsin ; Frances and Dean Wittier of Canastota ; Timothy Sokol of Syracuse ; Patrick and Angie Sokol of Liverpool as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a time to be announced in the Spring of 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Massena, New York.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
