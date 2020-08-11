CASTORLAND, NY ~ Robert H. Monnat, 93, of Swiss Rd., Castorland, passed peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.
Born February 10, 1927, in Lowville, NY, a son of Harrison and Maude (Hanno) Monnat, he attended Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan, and later received an Honorary High School Diploma from Beaver River Central School.
A World War II and Korean War veteran, who was one of the very few left in Lewis County, he entered the US Navy in 1945 and was stationed aboard the Destroyer USS Frank Knox in WWII, and aboard the USS J.D. Blackwood during the Korean War. Following WWII, he was honorably discharged on August 23, 1949 from the regular Navy and entered the US Naval Reserves. He was called to active duty in October, 1951, and served until October, 1952, when he was discharged again as a Third Class Gunner’s Mate. Throughout his service, he was the recipient of numerous medals and commendations.
On June 10, 1950, he married Mildred A. “Millie” Boliver in the former St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Indian River by the Rev. Cosmos Gerard, OFM, a blessed union of over 70 years.
Mr. Monnat was employed by Climax Manufacturing Company in Castorland, the United Block Company in Croghan, and retired from Beaverite Products, Inc. in Beaver Falls after 38 years of service.
A communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, Bob was always very active in their Hospitality Committee, especially volunteering to help out in any way he could with funeral luncheons. He was also a life member of both the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan and the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6912 in Lowville.
Among his favorite pastimes were volunteering at the Croghan American Legion with his fellow veterans, square dancing, working on cars, watching his family play softball, reading and above all, spending time with his loving family.
He is survived by wife, Mildred, three children and their spouses, Bruce and Kay Monnat, Marsha and Lee Zehr, all of Croghan, and Jim and Beth Monnat, of Castorland; six grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters and a brother, Janice (Fred) Anderson, of Port Leyden, Louise Albertson and Stanley (Norma) Monnat, all of Lowville, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for immediate family will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours for immediate family will also be held on Friday, August 14th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of his 12:30 p.m. service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, Friends of Lewis Co. Hospice, or to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Condolences and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.