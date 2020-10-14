Robert H. “Mr. Gooder” VanTassel, 91, formerly of Evans Mills, NY, passed away, Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on January 3, 1929 in the town of Alexandria, NY, he was a son of Henry and Mabel Savage VanTassel and attended Theresa schools.
Robert worked for Antwerp Roofing, Antwerp, NY, then he was drafted into the US Army in 1950 and honorably discharged in October of 1952. He went right to work at Knowlton Specialty, Watertown, NY, for more than 40 years, retiring in 1994.
He was a member of the Indian River Athletic Booster Club and the Philadelphia American Legion.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing lawns, spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include three children, a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Mary VanTassel; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dawn and Joe Robinson, Darleen and Don Brumfield, all of Evans Mills, NY; a sister, Virginia Monica, Theresa, NY; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, a son, Danny VanTassel, two brothers, Ernest VanTassel, Leslie VanTassel and a sister, Marion Wierzbicki, all passed away previously.
Calling hours will be 1-4 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Private Memorial Services will be at a later date.
The family would like to extend many thanks to the 6th Floor Staff at the Samaritan Keep Home for all their care and kindness.
Donations may be made to the Indian River Athletic Booster Club, c/o Darleen Brumfield, 32925 US Rt. 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
