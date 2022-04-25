Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Henry Meek

  • 0
Robert Henry Meek

OSWEGATCHIE – Robert Henry Meek, age 90, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 24, 2022 at The Grand Nursing Home in Rome.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service in the Oswegatchie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.