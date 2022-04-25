OSWEGATCHIE – Robert Henry Meek, age 90, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 24, 2022 at The Grand Nursing Home in Rome.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service in the Oswegatchie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
